PFM Health Sciences LP Takes $4.43 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,536. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

