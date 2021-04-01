PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,365,477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHIL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. PHI Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About PHI Group

PHI Group Inc, through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc, provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

