Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.57 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce $16.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.91 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $76.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.48 billion to $81.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.29 billion to $97.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $83.16. 2,704,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,636. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.