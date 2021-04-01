Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of PHR opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,271 shares of company stock worth $27,042,052. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 240,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

