Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE:PHR opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $315,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.