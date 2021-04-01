Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 69.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the February 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PHUN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 12.85.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit