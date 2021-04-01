Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 69.5% in March

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the February 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PHUN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 12.85.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.