Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPC. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $14,436,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 93,253 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 5,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.