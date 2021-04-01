Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 261.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 298,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,072. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

