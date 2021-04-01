Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $22,706.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.00380802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005653 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.12 or 0.05459513 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,572,441 coins and its circulating supply is 426,312,005 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

