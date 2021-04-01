Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading 3.6% Higher

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 188,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,095,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

