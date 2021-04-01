Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

GTLS stock opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $166.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

