Piper Sandler Comments on Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Shares of NMRK opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

