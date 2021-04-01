Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

