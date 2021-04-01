Piper Sandler Weighs in on Citizens & Northern Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

