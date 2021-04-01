POA (POA) Price Hits $0.12

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. POA has a total market capitalization of $34.38 million and $1.08 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,138,924 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.