Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,904.83 ($24.89).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Polymetal International stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65). The company had a trading volume of 961,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,825. The firm has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,495.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,651.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, with a total value of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,407 ($5,757.77).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

