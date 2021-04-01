Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $922,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

