Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.62. Power Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
About Power Solutions International
