Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.62. Power Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.