PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $150.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

