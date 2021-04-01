Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMOIY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Investec cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.