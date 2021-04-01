Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 143,236 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,015,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,236 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $136,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 593,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 447,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 486,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,067,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 67,306 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.