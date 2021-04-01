PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 1,243 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,051,461.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

