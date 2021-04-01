PriceSmart, Inc. Stock Rises 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales climbed 2.8% in the month of February. PriceSmart’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,168.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. Insiders sold 186,474 shares of company stock valued at $18,127,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $96.75 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.