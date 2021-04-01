PriceSmart (PSMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSMT stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,123,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,499,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $282,910.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,474 shares of company stock worth $18,127,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

