Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,918 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $794,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.46. The stock had a trading volume of 329,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,832. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

