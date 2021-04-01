Professional Planning Makes New $317,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Professional Planning bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

