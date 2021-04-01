Professional Planning Takes Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

IGIB stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

