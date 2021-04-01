Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:PTVCA remained flat at $$22.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $324.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

