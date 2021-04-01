Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUK. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. Prudential has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.