Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of OJSCY stock remained flat at $$6.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
Read More: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.