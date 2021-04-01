Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Hits $24.67 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

