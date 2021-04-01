Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,849 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.28.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.15. 53,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,365. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

