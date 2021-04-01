Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,239. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,161 shares of company stock worth $28,842,558.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

