Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,868 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,364. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $280.90 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

