Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $588,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,484. The company has a market cap of $466.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

