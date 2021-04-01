PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $106.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

NYSE:PVH traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

