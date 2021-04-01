Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Up 94.9% in March

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QBIO opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Q BioMed has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $24.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.10.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

