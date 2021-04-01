Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

