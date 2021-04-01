Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

