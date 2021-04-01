Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit