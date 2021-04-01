Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank First Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bank First in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bank First by 21,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 630.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank First by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

