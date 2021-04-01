Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,360.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

