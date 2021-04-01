Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Increased by Analyst

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBTX. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

