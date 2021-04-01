Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NXPI. Truist boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of NXPI opened at $201.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,612 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $98,926,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

