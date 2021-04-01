Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Minto Apartment Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

