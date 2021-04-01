Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Cut by Analyst

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.91). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.57) EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

ASND stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.46. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.