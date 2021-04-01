Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ORRF opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. bought 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

