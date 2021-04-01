Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMP opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Earnings History and Estimates for Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit