Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMP opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

