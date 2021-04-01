Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

