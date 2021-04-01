QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

QAD stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 416.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. QAD has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QAD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in QAD in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in QAD in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QAD by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

