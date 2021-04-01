QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QCR were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QCR by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of QCR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

