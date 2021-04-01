QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QCR were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QCR by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of QCR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit